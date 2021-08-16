Wall Street Analyst Resumed StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -3.43% or -1.89 points to close at $53.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2280868 shares. The company report on July 16, 2021 that StoneCo Ltd. Announces New Member of the Board of Directors.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (“Stone”) announced that pursuant to written resolutions of its Board of Directors dated July 5, 2021, Mr. Diego Fresco Gutierrez was appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Diego Fresco Gutierrez graduated in Accounting in 1994 at Universidad de la República Oriental del Uruguay. Diego is a Certified Public Accountant registered in the state of Virginia and an Accountant registered with the Conselho Regional de Contabilidade – SP in Brazil. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee of Votorantim Cimentos S.A. and of Itau Corpbanca Chile (NYSE: ITCB), where he also is an alternate director, and of Itau Corpbanca Colombia. Between 2014 and 2021, he was a member and financial specialist of the Audit Committee of Itaú Unibanco Holding. Previously, he was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in São Paulo (2000-2013). Between 1998 and 2000, he held various positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Uruguay and in the United States. Since 2013, he is a member of the Commission on Governance of Financial Institutions of the IBGC.

It opened the trading session at $55.22, the shares rose to $55.37 and dropped to $52.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded -42.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 2280868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $88.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.03, while it was recorded at 55.82 for the last single week of trading, and 69.46 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.89 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.74.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.96. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of $22,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $10,102 million, or 78.10% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,517,477, which is approximately 6.799% of the company’s market cap and around 16.91% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,894,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $593.61 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly -2.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 16,769,726 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 29,949,665 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 143,058,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,778,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,975 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,849,279 shares during the same period.