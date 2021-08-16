Under Armour Inc. [UA] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 billion, up 44.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Under Armour Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are very pleased with Under Armour’s better than expected second-quarter results, which reflect solid progress compared to both 2020 and 2019. Given the continued momentum, we’re raising our full-year outlook, which puts us on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth.”.

A sum of 1749331 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.72M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $21.87 and dropped to a low of $21.435 until finishing in the latest session at $21.57.

The one-year UA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.16. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.78 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,769 million, or 77.41% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 23,530,771, which is approximately -17.008% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,532,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.46 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $339.04 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -3.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 22,090,161 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 19,236,945 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 133,423,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,750,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,972,559 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,791 shares during the same period.