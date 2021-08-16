Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] is -31.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIG] price plunged by -3.73 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Trean Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– 43% Year-over-Year Growth in Second Quarter 2021 Gross Written Premiums to $156.6 Million -.

– 124% Year-over-Year Growth in Second Quarter Net Earned Premium to $47.9 Million -.

A sum of 2460270 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 162.29K shares. Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares reached a high of $10.38 and dropped to a low of $8.90 until finishing in the latest session at $9.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trean Insurance Group Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75.

TIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.41. With this latest performance, TIG shares dropped by -36.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.41 for Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.38, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trean Insurance Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.38. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.89.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.40. Additionally, TIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] managed to generate an average of $271,763 per employee.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 89.50% of TIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIG stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,763,029, which is approximately 1062.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,695,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 million in TIG stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $13.81 million in TIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trean Insurance Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIG] by around 5,968,784 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,722,290 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,868,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,559,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,887 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,748 shares during the same period.