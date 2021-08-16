Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

Stevanato Group S.p.A. [NYSE: STVN] loss -1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $20.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Stevanato Group to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 19.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (14:30 CET) on August 19, 2021. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the “Financial Results” page, under the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. represents 299.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.20 billion with the latest information. STVN stock price has been found in the range of $20.50 to $21.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, STVN reached a trading volume of 4298137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stevanato Group S.p.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Stevanato Group S.p.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on STVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stevanato Group S.p.A. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for STVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for STVN stock

Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +28.00. Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STVN is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stevanato Group S.p.A. [STVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.89. Additionally, STVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.