SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $64

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.71%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that SailPoint Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total ARR of $291.3 million, up 43% year-over-year.

Second quarter 2021 subscription revenue of $64.4 million, up 40% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, SAIL stock rose by 20.51%. The one-year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.73. The average equity rating for SAIL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.23 billion, with 92.46 million shares outstanding and 90.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 861.65K shares, SAIL stock reached a trading volume of 1667120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $63.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $64 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on SAIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 641.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SAIL Stock Performance Analysis:

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71. With this latest performance, SAIL shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.09, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 50.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now 0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SAIL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,288 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,424,630, which is approximately -3.327% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,677,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.48 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $261.7 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 6.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 8,109,740 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 7,071,921 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 81,856,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,038,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,292 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,894,376 shares during the same period.