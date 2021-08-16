Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is 11.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $64.72 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2021 that The Latest Step in Our Carbon-free Evolution.

, PSEG took another significant step in our evolution as a clean energy infrastructure-focused company, announcing that we agreed to sell our PSEG Fossil generating portfolio to newly formed subsidiaries of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, L.P., a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, furthering the Strategic Alternatives process launched last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated represents 505.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.28 billion with the latest information. PEG stock price has been found in the range of $63.89 to $64.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 1493188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $67.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $56 to $67.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.37, while it was recorded at 63.77 for the last single week of trading, and 59.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.45 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.45. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $148,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.35%.

There are presently around $23,286 million, or 72.60% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,481,450, which is approximately -0.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,647,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in PEG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.95 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 15.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 15,925,866 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 13,562,720 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 330,301,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,790,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,740,399 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,158 shares during the same period.