PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Is Currently 3.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] surged by $1.73 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $60.87 during the day while it closed the day at $58.82. The company report on June 3, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock has also gained 3.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAGS stock has inclined by 43.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.85% and gained 3.41% year-on date.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $18.78 billion, with 330.09 million shares outstanding and 179.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 3486753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $68.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAGS shares from 42 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.79, while it was recorded at 57.88 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.84. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.65.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now -4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.00. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 8.20%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,406 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,022,206, which is approximately -0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,612,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $574.75 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -14.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 20,154,159 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 31,106,892 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 125,657,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,918,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,821,114 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 10,252,989 shares during the same period.