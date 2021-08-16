OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Is Currently 8.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] gained 8.21% or 0.22 points to close at $2.90 with a heavy trading volume of 10382494 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Organigram Appoints Beena Goldenberg as Chief Executive Officer.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading Canadian producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce Beena Goldenberg, formerly Chief Executive Officer of The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. and previously Chief Executive Officer at Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC, has been appointed the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Goldenberg will assume the role effective September 9, 2021.

An accomplished business leader, Ms. Goldenberg has more than 30 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing and marketing. As President and CEO of The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc., she successfully achieved 50% growth in the first year of her tenure at the company through a focus on distribution, innovation and brand portfolio development.

It opened the trading session at $2.675, the shares rose to $2.92 and dropped to $2.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGI points out that the company has recorded -22.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -187.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 10382494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $102 million, or 15.33% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 16,644,239, which is approximately -15.392% of the company’s market cap and around 19.66% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,453,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.01 million in OGI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.79 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -54.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 5,625,681 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,375,396 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 20,313,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,314,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,199,149 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,148 shares during the same period.