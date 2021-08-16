OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 billion, down -6.84% YTD: What’s Next?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] price plunged by -1.87 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on July 30, 2021 that OPKO Health Reports 2021 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 2159945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. OPKO Health Inc. shares reached a high of $3.78 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.68.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $705 million, or 28.80% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,732,480, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,436,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.41 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.06 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -15.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 16,493,855 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,774,807 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 157,305,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,573,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,033,163 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,018,465 shares during the same period.