Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain 18.70% so far this year. What now?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 0.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.83 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended July 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-227-5841 or 1-647-689-4068 and using the conference ID 3574479. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

Nutanix Inc. stock is now 18.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $37.99 and lowest of $36.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.71, which means current price is +50.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 1529946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.68, while it was recorded at 36.52 for the last single week of trading, and 31.18 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $5,766 million, or 74.30% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,633,116, which is approximately 5.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,178,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.54 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $710.06 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 8.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 18,451,893 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 7,273,042 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 126,692,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,417,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,841,969 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,080,732 shares during the same period.