Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] – find out why.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] gained 1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $54.28 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that SQM Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year 2020.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

SQM’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sqm.com.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. represents 263.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.40 billion with the latest information. SQM stock price has been found in the range of $53.29 to $55.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 1615918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $53.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on SQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for SQM stock

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.87, while it was recorded at 53.09 for the last single week of trading, and 49.95 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.18. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] managed to generate an average of $23,649,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]

There are presently around $2,635 million, or 38.70% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,816,488, which is approximately 68.177% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,505,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.82 million in SQM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $167.53 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly 13.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 14,172,814 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,813,172 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,560,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,546,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,183,087 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,091 shares during the same period.