MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] is 28.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] loss -0.25% or -0.1 points to close at $40.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1533069 shares. The company report on August 14, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, JAX, MGP, and VNE.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACBI).

It opened the trading session at $40.61, the shares rose to $40.65 and dropped to $40.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGP points out that the company has recorded 21.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, MGP reached to a volume of 1533069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $38.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGP in the course of the last twelve months was 164.20.

Trading performance analysis for MGP stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, MGP shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.45, while it was recorded at 40.13 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 42.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

There are presently around $5,912 million, or 96.30% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,428,249, which is approximately 18.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 11,728,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.73 million in MGP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $450.06 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly 151.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 29,243,871 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,001,726 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 106,748,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,994,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,961,464 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,519,530 shares during the same period.