Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell -67.59% so far this year. What now?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] traded at a high on 08/13/21, posting a 4.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Metromile Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced financial results for the second quarter 2021 in its shareholder letter. The letter is accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com.

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1982877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metromile Inc. stands at 10.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for MILE stock reached $610.80 million, with 126.69 million shares outstanding and 78.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 1982877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metromile Inc. [MILE]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MILE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has MILE stock performed recently?

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.64. With this latest performance, MILE shares dropped by -31.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.18 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MILE is now -10.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

Insider trade positions for Metromile Inc. [MILE]

There are presently around $315 million, or 53.80% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: INTACT FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 10,052,040, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,384,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.3 million in MILE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.71 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly 140.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metromile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 30,213,783 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,481,261 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,839,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,534,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,336,380 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,131,498 shares during the same period.