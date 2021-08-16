Maxim Group lifts Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] traded at a high on 08/13/21, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.87. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Elys Game Technology Announces Q2-2021 Earnings Release Date.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, reported that the Company will report second quarter 2021 results at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday August 16, 2021.

The Company also plans to hold a conference call for the investment community at 8:30 a.m. EST on Monday, August 23, 2021. Elys’ executive chairman and interim chief executive officer Michele Ciavarella, chief financial officer Mark Korb, US Bookmaking subsidiary president Vic Salerno, and Head of Special Projects Matteo Monteverdi will discuss the company’s performance and objectives followed by a question and answer session.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1838513 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at 11.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.24%.

The market cap for ELYS stock reached $106.12 million, with 21.51 million shares outstanding and 14.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.88K shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 1838513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has ELYS stock performed recently?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.07. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 35.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 81,803, which is approximately -66.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 53,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in ELYS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly 117.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 95,572 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 319,909 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 148,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,344 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 129,741 shares during the same period.