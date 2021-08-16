Market cap of UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] reaches 11.96B – now what?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] price surged by 5.50 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on August 7, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results before market opens on Monday, August 16, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

A sum of 6243175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.94M shares. UWM Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $7.94 and dropped to a low of $7.51 until finishing in the latest session at $7.86.

The one-year UWMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.03. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on UWMC stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UWMC shares from 9.25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 7.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to 79.59%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215 million, or 23.00% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,794,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.4 million in UWMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15.66 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 16,634,136 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,706,647 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,972,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,313,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,065,634 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,792,239 shares during the same period.