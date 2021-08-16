Market cap of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] reaches 503.80M – now what?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] loss -2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

NYSE American symbol – UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company’s recent annual general meeting of stockholders on July 30, 2021, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company’s stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:.

Uranium Energy Corp. represents 233.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $503.80 million with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $2.06 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 3328011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $163 million, or 36.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,880,893, which is approximately 481.354% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,123,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.8 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.39 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 18.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 24,632,523 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,357,615 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,049,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,039,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,191 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 712,830 shares during the same period.