Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 472.19M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Nickelodeon Star and Influencer Casey Simpson Hosts Genius Brands’ New Original Game Show for Kids,“KC! Pop Quiz”.

Series to Premiere Exclusively on Kartoon Channel! on September 14.

Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across Tik Tok, Twitter, and You Tube, with a social media following of 12+ million, hosts season one of Genius Brands International’s (NASDAQ:GNUS) second original series and first live-action program, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively for Kartoon Channel! to premiere on September 14.

A sum of 4514127 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.40M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.61 and dropped to a low of $1.54 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7466, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6861 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 23.80% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.02 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.33 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 29,340,399 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,782,289 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 25,953,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,075,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,909,838 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 986,647 shares during the same period.