Market cap of Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] reaches 15.11B – now what?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.39%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Cardinal Health announces redemption of outstanding notes.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced that it is sending an irrevocable notice of early redemption to the holders of all of the Company’s 2.616% notes due June 2022 that are outstanding as of the early redemption date (aggregate principal amount of $572,171,000). The early redemption date is set to September 15, 2021, pursuant to the June 2, 2008 indenture and the 2.616% notes.

With respect to the 2.616% notes, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the indenture and the 2.616% notes, the 2.616% notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the notes to be redeemed that would be due if the notes of such series matured on May 15, 2022 (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption) discounted to the date of redemption on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Adjusted Treasury Rate (as defined in the 2.616% notes) plus 15 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the amount of the 2.616% notes being redeemed to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock dropped by -1.39%. The one-year Cardinal Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.4. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.11 billion, with 292.00 million shares outstanding and 289.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 1830733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $63.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.97, while it was recorded at 51.44 for the last single week of trading, and 56.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.38 and a Gross Margin at +4.17. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 26.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 347.60. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 299.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 6.49%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,572 million, or 87.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,742,851, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,323,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $904.25 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -3.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 14,375,888 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 18,955,342 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 209,846,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,177,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,700 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,848,286 shares during the same period.