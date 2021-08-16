Market Analysts see Veru Inc. [VERU] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $7.57 on 08/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.38, while the highest price level was $8.05. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Veru Sets Another Quarterly Record in Both Net Revenues and in Gross Profit for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter.

–Q3 FY21 Net Revenues Increase 71% to $18M and Gross Profit Increases 113% to $14M, Achieving New Historical Highs—.

–Nine-Month FY21 Year to Date Net Revenues Increased 48% to $46M, also a Record High, Even Exceeding Any Prior Full Fiscal Year Net Revenues—.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.49 percent and weekly performance of 8.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 778.23K shares, VERU reached to a volume of 1726584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.82 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $209 million, or 34.40% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 36.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,082,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.91 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.38 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 2.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 9,173,894 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 968,792 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,427,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,570,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,988,167 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 360,042 shares during the same period.