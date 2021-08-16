Market Analysts see Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gaining to $175. Time to buy?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] traded at a low on 08/13/21, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $147.46. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 25, 2021.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1639782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Splunk Inc. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for SPLK stock reached $24.20 billion, with 163.17 million shares outstanding and 162.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SPLK reached a trading volume of 1639782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $167.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $125, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SPLK stock. On April 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPLK shares from 213 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.00, while it was recorded at 145.24 for the last single week of trading, and 150.94 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.50 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.73.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.38. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$139,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $21,013 million, or 91.00% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,939,618, which is approximately -5.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,612,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 19,291,753 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 20,900,786 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 102,305,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,497,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,448,279 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,318,442 shares during the same period.