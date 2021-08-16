Market Analysts see Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] closed the trading session at $19.64 on 08/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.5101, while the highest price level was $20.45. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Petco and Klarna Make Pet Care More Accessible with “Pay in 4” Payment Services Online and In-Store.

Petco is the first pet care brand to offer pet parents nationwide the option to split purchases into four interest-free payments at checkout.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, and Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, are partnering to offer Klarna’s Pay in 4 solution on petco.com, across Petco’s nearly 1,500 pet care centers nationwide, and the Klarna app. The new payment option makes caring for the whole health of pets more accessible and flexible, giving pet parents the option to split their purchase into four interest-free payments spread over the course of six weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 1771824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $28.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.44, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.54.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.09. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 44.70%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,680 million, or 58.20% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 70,127,353, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,809,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.73 million in WOOF stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.96 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 110,364,434 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,052,204 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 24,051,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,467,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,427,674 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,005,848 shares during the same period.