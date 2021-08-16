Market Analysts see MPLX LP [MPLX] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] traded at a low on 08/13/21, posting a -1.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.21. The company report on August 4, 2021 that MPLX LP Announces Retirement of Pamela K.M. Beall; John J. Quaid Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MPLX GP LLC.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced that Pamela K.M. Beall, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MPLX GP LLC, will retire later this year after more than 25 years of service with sponsor Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) and MPLX. John J. Quaid will succeed Ms. Beall as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the general partner, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Ms. Beall began her career with Marathon as an auditor and rejoined the company in 2002, where she has since served in a wide range of capacities, including Vice President of Downstream Business Development; Vice President of Global Procurement; and Vice President of Products, Supply and Optimization. Ms. Beall was Vice President, Investor Relations and Government and Public Affairs during MPC’s separation from Marathon Oil in 2011 and supported MPLX’s initial public offering in 2012. She was named President, MPLX GP LLC in 2014, leading the company’s diversification into natural gas and natural gas liquids logistics services, before assuming her current role in 2016.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1673977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MPLX LP stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $29.51 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 373.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 1673977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MPLX LP [MPLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MPLX stock performed recently?

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 28.15 for the last single week of trading, and 25.52 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 35.40%.

Insider trade positions for MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $7,832 million, or 28.00% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 67,479,346, which is approximately -0.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 21,668,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.26 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $564.93 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 7,530,012 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 22,060,823 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 248,028,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,618,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,519 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,104,935 shares during the same period.