Market Analysts see Angi Inc. [ANGI] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.40%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company’s Website.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its second quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, the company and IAC will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective second quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participating in the video conference will be Joey Levin, Chairman of Angi Inc. and CEO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc.; and Mark Schneider, SVP Finance and Investor Relations of IAC.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MCclJHwaRV2hiu0kj8pb4A.

Over the last 12 months, ANGI stock dropped by -21.48%. The one-year Angi Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.73. The average equity rating for ANGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.24 billion, with 504.47 million shares outstanding and 78.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, ANGI stock reached a trading volume of 1581840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 92.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ANGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Angi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Angi Inc. [ANGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $724 million, or 96.20% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA with ownership of 11,453,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 8,892,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.3 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.64 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 9,313,863 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,331,758 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 49,068,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,714,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,786 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,341,422 shares during the same period.