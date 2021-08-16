Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] moved up 0.14: Why It’s Important

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.85%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Magellan Midstream to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual Investor Conference.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced that Jeff Holman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The virtual session will be moderated by Michael Lapides, Goldman Sachs equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on the partnership’s website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay available for at least 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, MMP stock rose by 16.93%. The one-year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.06. The average equity rating for MMP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.73 billion, with 222.74 million shares outstanding and 220.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, MMP stock reached a trading volume of 1449333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMP shares is $52.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $42, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMP in the course of the last twelve months was 3830.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, MMP shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.76, while it was recorded at 47.49 for the last single week of trading, and 45.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.60 and a Gross Margin at +41.92. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.48.

Return on Total Capital for MMP is now 10.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.27. Additionally, MMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] managed to generate an average of $474,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MMP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. go to 9.08%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,069 million, or 61.90% of MMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,193,824, which is approximately 15.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 11,297,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.7 million in MMP stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $372.31 million in MMP stock with ownership of nearly 0.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP] by around 7,371,317 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 24,115,008 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 93,689,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,176,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,111 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,195,637 shares during the same period.