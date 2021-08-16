KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] jumped around 0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.64 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that JCP&L Line Replacement Enhances Service Reliability for Barrier Island Customers.

Special underwater trenching sled used for the first time to help bury the new transmission line.

Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed the replacement of an underwater high-voltage transmission line, stretching more than a mile across Barnegat Bay along the Tunney-Mathis Bridges, to enhance electric service reliability to New Jersey’s barrier islands.

FirstEnergy Corp. stock is now 26.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FE Stock saw the intraday high of $38.735 and lowest of $38.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.74, which means current price is +32.13% above from all time high which was touched on 07/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 1751159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $40.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $32, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FE stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FE shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.96, while it was recorded at 38.16 for the last single week of trading, and 34.16 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -1.84%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $17,153 million, or 83.50% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,093,201, which is approximately 0.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,022,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly 1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

322 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 33,902,458 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 45,265,728 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 364,737,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,905,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,775,694 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 14,597,476 shares during the same period.