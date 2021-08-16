JP Morgan slashes price target on Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] – find out why.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] traded at a high on 08/13/21, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.02. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Glass Lewis Recommends EXFO Shareholders Vote AGAINST Germain Lamonde’s Going-Private Transaction.

– Leading proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommends EXFO minority shareholders vote AGAINST Mr. Lamonde’s going private transaction, in the face of VIAVI’s US$8.00 per share binding superior proposal.

– Glass Lewis highly critical of Mr. Lamonde for his “obdurate” rejection of VIAVI’s proposal and of the EXFO Special Committee for “snubbing VIAVI’s repeat approaches”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1886764 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for VIAV stock reached $3.62 billion, with 228.70 million shares outstanding and 226.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 1886764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $19.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has VIAV stock performed recently?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 16.07 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.75. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $7,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

There are presently around $3,513 million, or 98.80% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,753,093, which is approximately -0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,985,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.27 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $197.41 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 52.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 17,650,952 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 11,464,315 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 190,183,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,298,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,249,265 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,024,793 shares during the same period.