Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Stock trading around $0.52 per share: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.53%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Achieved Second Quarter 2021 Average Total Production of 23,035 BOPD, Up 14% Year-Over-Year.

Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Production Guidance of 27,500-28,500 BOPD and Capital Program of $130-150 Million.

Over the last 12 months, GTE stock rose by 70.06%.

The market cap for the stock reached $196.62 million, with 366.98 million shares outstanding and 358.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, GTE stock reached a trading volume of 2945906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6736, while it was recorded at 0.5419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5965 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 22.20% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 32,349,912, which is approximately -27.525% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 11,452,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 million in GTE stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $2.36 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -24.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 7,257,290 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 19,627,834 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 41,161,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,047,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,765 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,765,006 shares during the same period.