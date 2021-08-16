GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] fell -14.04% so far this year. What now?

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.30 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that GoDaddy Announces $250 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, announced it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $250 million of GoDaddy’s common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to GoDaddy’s share repurchase program, under which approximately $750 million share repurchase authorization will remain available upon completion of the ASR.

“The accelerated repurchase reinforces our confidence in the long-term opportunity for GoDaddy and our commitment to creating shareholder value,” said GoDaddy CFO Mark McCaffrey.

GoDaddy Inc. stock is now -14.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDDY Stock saw the intraday high of $72.23 and lowest of $70.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.75, which means current price is +1.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GDDY reached a trading volume of 1459623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $102.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $100 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for GoDaddy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GDDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GDDY stock performed recently?

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, GDDY shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.32, while it was recorded at 71.92 for the last single week of trading, and 81.56 for the last 200 days.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

There are presently around $11,392 million, or 96.90% of GDDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,194,034, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 11,902,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $848.67 million in GDDY stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $839.53 million in GDDY stock with ownership of nearly 11.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY] by around 10,435,187 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 14,988,193 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 134,355,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,778,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDDY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,148 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,986,657 shares during the same period.