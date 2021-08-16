Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Revenue clocked in at $168.11 million, up 4.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] slipped around -0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.45 at the close of the session, down -1.65%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that DraftKings and Genius Sports Sign Transformative NFL, Official Sports Data, Single-Game Parlay, and Fan Engagement Agreement.

Genius Sports and DraftKings strike multi-year sports data supplier agreement.

DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 2220994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Needham have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.78, while it was recorded at 18.33 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $725 million, or 17.00% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,069,736, which is approximately 56.892% of the company’s market cap and around 19.25% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 3,376,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.29 million in GENI stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $53.9 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 14.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 18,486,144 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,382,771 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,432,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,301,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,425,084 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,536,847 shares during the same period.