For T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], Analyst sees a drop to $2.40. What next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that T2 Biosystems Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is now -17.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.03 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.79, which means current price is +2.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 3460298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1532, while it was recorded at 1.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4839 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $29 million, or 16.20% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,517,274, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.03 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly -1.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 6,038,499 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,334,693 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 20,629,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,002,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,752 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 601,997 shares during the same period.