For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], Analyst sees a rise to $51. What next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] gained 1.47% or 0.73 points to close at $50.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1465946 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (the “Company”) announced that its board of directors has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The Company’s quarterly dividends are pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by its board of directors. The actual declaration of future cash dividends and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the board of directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

The Company’s dividend is payable to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021 and is expected to be paid on September 27, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $49.87, the shares rose to $50.735 and dropped to $49.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNX points out that the company has recorded 16.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, KNX reached to a volume of 1465946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $55.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on KNX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for KNX stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.85, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 15.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

There are presently around $7,375 million, or 90.70% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,524,394, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,106,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.16 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $647.96 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 27.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 12,538,774 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 16,755,284 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 116,685,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,979,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,742 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,006,630 shares during the same period.