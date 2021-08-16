For Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.96 during the day while it closed the day at $16.70. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Gates Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, “Gates”) announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $16.00 per share by certain selling stockholders affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in this offering. Citigroup and Evercore ISI are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the offering. Baird, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are also serving as book-running managers of the offering. Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Guggenheim Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are serving as co-managers of the offering.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock has also loss -10.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTES stock has declined by -6.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.45% and gained 30.88% year-on date.

The market cap for GTES stock reached $4.84 billion, with 291.70 million shares outstanding and 291.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 741.87K shares, GTES reached a trading volume of 5067995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GTES stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GTES shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, GTES shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Total Capital for GTES is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.40. Additionally, GTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] managed to generate an average of $5,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 34.92%.

There are presently around $5,209 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 239,199,927, which is approximately -2.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,414,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.82 million in GTES stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $88.68 million in GTES stock with ownership of nearly 4985.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gates Industrial Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE:GTES] by around 20,224,545 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 14,811,814 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 276,851,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,887,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTES stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,452,790 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,215,313 shares during the same period.