Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Revenue clocked in at $279.80 million, up 3.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] price plunged by -22.98 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, “During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables.”.

A sum of 1502342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.00 and dropped to a low of $3.08 until finishing in the latest session at $3.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EVK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, EVK shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.12. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVK is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.11. Additionally, EVK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] managed to generate an average of $698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 52,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 30,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in EVK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $65000.0 in EVK stock with ownership of nearly 39.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 59,453 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 107,286 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 48,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 32,425 shares during the same period.