Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] Stock trading around $100.33 per share: What’s Next?

Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE: BAP] closed the trading session at $100.33 on 08/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.89, while the highest price level was $107.51. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q21.

Lima, PERU, July 28, 2021 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 2Q21 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday August 12, 2021 after market close.

Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results, will be held on Friday August 13, 2021 at 10:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by Walter Bayly, CEO, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.83 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 643.09K shares, BAP reached to a volume of 2350844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAP shares is $152.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Credicorp Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Credicorp Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $114, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on BAP stock. On May 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BAP shares from 174 to 171.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credicorp Ltd. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 116.48.

BAP stock trade performance evaluation

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, BAP shares dropped by -15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.43, while it was recorded at 103.26 for the last single week of trading, and 138.91 for the last 200 days.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.28. Credicorp Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for BAP is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.89. Additionally, BAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credicorp Ltd. go to -0.15%.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,578 million, or 66.30% of BAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,308,404, which is approximately 35.819% of the company’s market cap and around 36.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 3,362,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.41 million in BAP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $291.85 million in BAP stock with ownership of nearly 6.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credicorp Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE:BAP] by around 7,926,991 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 7,286,138 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,384,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,597,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,622 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 857,788 shares during the same period.