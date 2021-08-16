comScore Inc. [SCOR] Is Currently 8.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

comScore Inc. [NASDAQ: SCOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.79%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that WideOrbit Integrates Comscore’s Quick Score Local Market Intelligence into its WO Media Sales Advertising Platform.

Integration brings Comscore’s local market audience insights to enable faster and more precise advertising buying and selling.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced that it has signed an agreement with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to integrate Quick Score™, Comscore’s 3-day television ratings delivery system that provides stable and reliable viewership insights to local media for faster, more efficient ad sales, programming, and promotional decisions.

Over the last 12 months, SCOR stock rose by 4.28%. The one-year comScore Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.55. The average equity rating for SCOR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $258.78 million, with 81.43 million shares outstanding and 68.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 649.47K shares, SCOR stock reached a trading volume of 1481470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on comScore Inc. [SCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCOR shares is $4.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for comScore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for comScore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on SCOR stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCOR shares from 7 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for comScore Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SCOR Stock Performance Analysis:

comScore Inc. [SCOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.79. With this latest performance, SCOR shares dropped by -19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for comScore Inc. [SCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into comScore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and comScore Inc. [SCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.66 and a Gross Margin at +38.48. comScore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46.

Return on Total Capital for SCOR is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.97. Additionally, SCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] managed to generate an average of -$35,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.comScore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SCOR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for comScore Inc. go to 20.00%.

comScore Inc. [SCOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $190 million, or 67.50% of SCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCOR stocks are: WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 6,692,786, which is approximately 3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,467,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.64 million in SCOR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.13 million in SCOR stock with ownership of nearly 7.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in comScore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in comScore Inc. [NASDAQ:SCOR] by around 8,130,973 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,861,640 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 40,596,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,589,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCOR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,519,279 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,652 shares during the same period.