Chubb Limited [CB] is 18.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $182.73 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.80 per share, payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company’s transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2021 proxy statement. This will be the second installment as approved by the company’s shareholders on May 20, 2021.

About Chubb Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Limited represents 445.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.71 billion with the latest information. CB stock price has been found in the range of $181.24 to $182.9999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 1454940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $185.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CB stock. On December 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CB shares from 132 to 138.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05.

Trading performance analysis for CB stock

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.67, while it was recorded at 179.87 for the last single week of trading, and 160.83 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.90. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $113,968 per employee.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 27.99%.