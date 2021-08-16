Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] moved down -2.64: Why It’s Important

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.06 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announces its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -26.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.55 and lowest of $17.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.50, which means current price is +1.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 3070817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 18.81 for the last single week of trading, and 27.59 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $968 million, or 15.39% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 37.97% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,165,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.18 million in CGC stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $50.52 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 106.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 12,837,758 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 4,443,855 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 36,298,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,580,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,040,144 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,279 shares during the same period.