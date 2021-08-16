Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $71

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.57%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, CSIQ stock rose by 46.25%. The one-year Canadian Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.95. The average equity rating for CSIQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.50 billion, with 60.29 million shares outstanding and 46.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CSIQ stock reached a trading volume of 2339350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cascend Securities kept a Buy rating on CSIQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59.

CSIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.35, while it was recorded at 40.90 for the last single week of trading, and 44.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.11. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $11,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CSIQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 12.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,035 million, or 48.50% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,073,512, which is approximately -45.396% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,956,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.05 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $70.32 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly 73.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 5,120,787 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,852,143 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 13,843,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,816,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,995 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 826,286 shares during the same period.