Aon plc [AON] is 31.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aon plc [NYSE: AON] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $2.24. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Aon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter Key Metrics.

A sum of 1616006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Aon plc shares reached a high of $277.86 and dropped to a low of $275.31 until finishing in the latest session at $277.24.

The one-year AON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.32. The average equity rating for AON stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aon plc [AON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $265.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Aon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Aon plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $231, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on AON stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AON shares from 228 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 27.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AON Stock Performance Analysis:

Aon plc [AON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, AON shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Aon plc [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.03, while it was recorded at 271.32 for the last single week of trading, and 228.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aon plc Fundamentals:

Aon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc go to 14.21%.

Aon plc [AON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,760 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 19,474,366, which is approximately -0.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,956,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in AON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.59 billion in AON stock with ownership of nearly -3.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

433 institutional holders increased their position in Aon plc [NYSE:AON] by around 15,269,726 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 17,076,088 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 190,420,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,766,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AON stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,743,393 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,776 shares during the same period.