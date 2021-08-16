AMMO Inc. [POWW] Stock trading around $7.16 per share: What’s Next?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.51%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live conference call or audio-only webcast, may join by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic), 1-201-689-8562 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145751). Please join at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. When requested, please ask for “AMMO, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.”.

Over the last 12 months, POWW stock rose by 148.61%. The one-year AMMO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.4. The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $850.39 million, with 53.82 million shares outstanding and 44.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, POWW stock reached a trading volume of 1853198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AMMO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, POWW shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.50.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.62. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$28,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211 million, or 24.80% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,259,978, which is approximately -2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,495,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.18 million in POWW stocks shares; and TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $26.92 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 15,745,768 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,498,112 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,207,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,451,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,824,757 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 537,188 shares during the same period.