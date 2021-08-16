Alliance Global Partners lifts MICT Inc. [MICT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 9, 2021 that MICT, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021; Company to Hold Conference Call and Provide Corporate Update at 8:30 AM ET.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announces it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021 before the market opens.

Management will then host a conference call on Monday, August 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

A sum of 3419703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. MICT Inc. shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $1.89 until finishing in the latest session at $1.99.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MICT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1048, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0177 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 10.00% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,962,851, which is approximately 11.582% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,273,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.18 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 222.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 3,787,901 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 260,145 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,457,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,505,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,782 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 256,124 shares during the same period.