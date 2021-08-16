Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] moved down -12.22: Why It’s Important

Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE: AGRO] traded at a low on 08/13/21, posting a -12.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.05. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Adecoagro reported Adjusted EBITDA of $101.4 million in 2Q21 and $210.6 million in 6M21, 24.9% and 48.0% higher year-over-year, respectively.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading agro-industrial company in South America, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial information contained in this press release is based on unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non – IFRS measures. Please refer to page 34 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non – IFRS measures used in this earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1588787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adecoagro S.A. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for AGRO stock reached $1.21 billion, with 116.76 million shares outstanding and 67.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, AGRO reached a trading volume of 1588787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRO shares is $10.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adecoagro S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Adecoagro S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adecoagro S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AGRO stock performed recently?

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, AGRO shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. Adecoagro S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Total Capital for AGRO is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.14. Additionally, AGRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] managed to generate an average of $47 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Adecoagro S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adecoagro S.A. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]

Positions in Adecoagro S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE:AGRO] by around 9,191,909 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 10,681,404 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 43,839,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,712,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,008,987 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,307,318 shares during the same period.