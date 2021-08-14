Wayfair Inc. [W] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $400

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] gained 2.09% or 6.49 points to close at $316.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2183050 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Wayfair Appoints Jeremy King to Board of Directors.

Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest Brings Record of Scaling Technology Platforms to Home Leader.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced the appointment of Jeremy King to its board of directors. King brings extensive experience leading and building large-scale technology efforts spanning the retail and software industries, including in his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest.

It opened the trading session at $307.40, the shares rose to $317.00 and dropped to $302.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for W points out that the company has recorded 8.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, W reached to a volume of 2183050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $350.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 315 to 370.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 14.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 40.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.21, while it was recorded at 290.90 for the last single week of trading, and 289.79 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.05. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for W is now 18.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of $11,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.76.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 21.60%.