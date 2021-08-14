Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Per Share Net Income of $0.19 and Normalized FFO of $0.43 in Second Quarter.

Per Share NFFO and AFFO Growth Exceeding 13% Compared to Prior-Year Quarter.

A sum of 2059046 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.56M shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $20.20 and dropped to a low of $19.88 until finishing in the latest session at $19.94.

The one-year MPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.64. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.90 and a Gross Margin at +50.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,593 million, or 84.20% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,413,708, which is approximately 11.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,732,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $661.13 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 42,390,185 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 20,776,542 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 417,942,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,109,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,049,974 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,628,648 shares during the same period.