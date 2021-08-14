Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.98%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Flip or Fold. Either Way, You’ll Fly on T-Mobile: America’s 5G Leader.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G FREE with a trade-in! Plus, sweet offers for everyone — new and existing customers — on new 5G smartphones, watches and a 5G tablet … and a giant AR 5G map to show why T-Mobile is THE place to get the latest from Samsung.

Your new favorite F words: Flip, Fold and FREE. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G are both coming to T-Mobile..and new and existing customers — including small businesses — can get the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G FREE (or up to $1000 off Z Fold3 5G) with an eligible trade-in! Plus, new watches and a 5G tablet are coming — Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G — and of course loads of deals on the watches and the latest 5G tech from Samsung to stay better connected on America’s fastest, largest and most reliable 5G network. Both smartphones and watches are available for pre-order with availability on August 27 with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G available this Friday.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 25.59%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.73. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.25 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 697.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 2216174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $165.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 862.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.24, while it was recorded at 143.55 for the last single week of trading, and 132.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 40.26%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,202 million, or 41.70% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,604,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.89 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 51,900,006 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 49,580,169 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 507,902,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,383,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,470,616 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 10,013,368 shares during the same period.