General Mills Inc. [GIS] Stock trading around $58.95 per share: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Celebrating Some of its Biggest Fans – Teens – with Exclusive Access to Free Cereal and More Goodies Delivered to their Door.

Over the last 12 months, GIS stock dropped by -6.52%. The one-year General Mills Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.49. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.62 billion, with 612.60 million shares outstanding and 606.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, GIS stock reached a trading volume of 2044041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.12, while it was recorded at 58.54 for the last single week of trading, and 59.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.61%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,254 million, or 78.80% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,114,794, which is approximately 0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,488,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -4.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,437,146 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 34,515,873 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 397,376,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,329,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,047 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,727 shares during the same period.