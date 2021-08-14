For PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 1.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.94 at the close of the session, up 11.78%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that PureCycle partners with SK Global Chemical to open ultra-pure recycling plant in South Korea.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) announced a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical, a technology-driven global chemical company headquartered in South Korea, as a first step to enable the building and operating of a recycling facility in South Korea to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into ultra-pure polypropylene resin (UPRP). The signed MOU will allow for PureCycle and SK Global Chemical to work toward solving the ongoing plastic waste crisis in South Korea and around the globe.

Mike Otworth, CEO, PureCycle, said, “Partnering with the leading recycling waste company in South Korea is a major milestone for PureCycle. We are bringing together a premier team of experts to achieve our goal of recycling one billion pounds of polypropylene waste by 2025. The sad reality is that ninety-one percent of plastic waste is not recycled. That is exactly why our work with SK Global Chemical will be incredibly important to reducing plastic waste and helping society view plastic as an infinitely sustainable material.”.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is now -1.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCT Stock saw the intraday high of $17.13 and lowest of $15.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.75, which means current price is +58.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 2206525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]?

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 1.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $570 million, or 34.10% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 17,182,391, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,286,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.39 million in PCT stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $44.12 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 32,115,894 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,026,456 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 627,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,769,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,238,762 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,656 shares during the same period.