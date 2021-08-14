Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] slipped around -1.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.76 at the close of the session, down -21.75%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 net loss attributable to common stockholders was $10.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, on revenue of $1.0 million. The net loss included a non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation expense associated with the IPO of $3.9 million and a non-cash expense associated with a change in the fair value of contingent liabilities of $3.1 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 2087425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89.

How has DBGI stock performed recently?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: SARGENT BICKHAM LAGUDIS LLC with ownership of 4,984, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP, holding 249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and PLANTE MORAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 5,607 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,607 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.