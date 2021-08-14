Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] moved up 0.87: Why It’s Important

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $93.76 on 08/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.36, while the highest price level was $93.98. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Caesars Entertainment And Houston Texans Announce Multi-Year Partnership.

Caesars Entertainment becomes an official casino partner of the Houston Texans, creating new experiences for fans and Caesars Rewards ® Members.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) announced an agreement with the Houston Texans to become the official casino partner of the team. The partnership goes into effect immediately before the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.24 percent and weekly performance of 3.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 2033522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $125.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.12, while it was recorded at 91.72 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,244 million, or 97.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,805,610, which is approximately 1.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,582,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.53 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 33.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 34,772,816 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 31,252,942 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 128,551,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,577,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,126 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,525 shares during the same period.