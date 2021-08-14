Berenberg lifts Mattel Inc. [MAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Mattel Publishes 2020 Citizenship Report Including Updated ESG Strategy and Goals to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 50% and Achieve Zero Manufacturing Waste by 2030.

Updated goals complement Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) published its 2020 Citizenship Report, including updated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and goals. The company plans to optimize its resource consumption and reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% and achieve zero manufacturing waste by 2030.

A sum of 2180929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. Mattel Inc. shares reached a high of $22.34 and dropped to a low of $21.905 until finishing in the latest session at $22.04.

The one-year MAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.73. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,438 million, or 96.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,945,410, which is approximately -5.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $690.9 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 15,413,648 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,440,229 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 303,601,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,455,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,759,912 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,911,810 shares during the same period.